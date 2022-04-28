Advanced Ionics raises $4.2M for industrial hydrogen
The Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics has raised $4.2 million in initial financing to accelerate its efforts to supply industrial operations with green hydrogen.
Why it matters: The company's approach, if successful, would provide clean energy to difficult to decarbonize industries at a price widely seen as an inflection point for green hydrogen.
The details: The financing was led by Clean Energy Ventures, which focuses on early-stage climate tech, with participation from the SWAN Impact Network.
How it works: Advanced Ionics harnesses the waste-heat generated by factories and other industrial plants to reduce the amount of electricity that's required to power electrolyzers to create green hydrogen.
- Electrolyzers typically demand large amounts of power to create hydrogen fuel — one reason that so-called "green hydrogen" remains especially costly.
- "We’re the first to come to market with an intermediate temperature electrolyzer technology," founder Chad Mason tells Axios.
By the numbers: The levelized cost of green hydrogen production is about $4-5/kg, Advanced Ionics says, citing figures from IHS Markit.
- That's about twice as much as creating hydrogen from other sources.
- Advanced Ionics claims that its process will drop the price below $1/kg.
- If that figure sounds familiar, it's the goal that the U.S. Energy Department's "Hydrogen Shot" effort is aiming for.
Yes, but: "You cannot defy thermodynamics, so you always have to decide what you want your tradeoffs to be," Mason says.
- "The tradeoff for us is that we are specifically targeting heavy industrial applications," he continues, "where waste heat is on site and available for us to use."
What's next: The company hopes to start pilot deployments in 2023.
What they're saying: "If you look around the room, and you see all these things like plastics, oils, glass, metals — a vast majority have used hydrogen in their production process," Mason tells Axios. "If you've decarbonized hydrogen, you really go a long way towards decarbonizing everything around you."