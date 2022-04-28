The Milwaukee-based startup Advanced Ionics has raised $4.2 million in initial financing to accelerate its efforts to supply industrial operations with green hydrogen.

Why it matters: The company's approach, if successful, would provide clean energy to difficult to decarbonize industries at a price widely seen as an inflection point for green hydrogen.

The details: The financing was led by Clean Energy Ventures, which focuses on early-stage climate tech, with participation from the SWAN Impact Network.

How it works: Advanced Ionics harnesses the waste-heat generated by factories and other industrial plants to reduce the amount of electricity that's required to power electrolyzers to create green hydrogen.

Electrolyzers typically demand large amounts of power to create hydrogen fuel — one reason that so-called "green hydrogen" remains especially costly.

"We’re the first to come to market with an intermediate temperature electrolyzer technology," founder Chad Mason tells Axios.

By the numbers: The levelized cost of green hydrogen production is about $4-5/kg, Advanced Ionics says, citing figures from IHS Markit.

That's about twice as much as creating hydrogen from other sources.

Advanced Ionics claims that its process will drop the price below $1/kg.

If that figure sounds familiar, it's the goal that the U.S. Energy Department's "Hydrogen Shot" effort is aiming for.

Yes, but: "You cannot defy thermodynamics, so you always have to decide what you want your tradeoffs to be," Mason says.

"The tradeoff for us is that we are specifically targeting heavy industrial applications," he continues, "where waste heat is on site and available for us to use."

What's next: The company hopes to start pilot deployments in 2023.

What they're saying: "If you look around the room, and you see all these things like plastics, oils, glass, metals — a vast majority have used hydrogen in their production process," Mason tells Axios. "If you've decarbonized hydrogen, you really go a long way towards decarbonizing everything around you."