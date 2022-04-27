Rondo Energy, a startup that makes energy storage systems for industrial heating, is setting its sights on cement plants.

Why it matters: Heavy industry is attracting startups and investors alike, but the hard-to-decarbonize construction behemoths are unintentionally spawning startups with wider-ranging impacts.

Driving the news: Rondo Energy is partnering with construction equipment maker FLSmidth and French cement producers Vicat and Colombian producer Cementos Argos to form ECoClay, a consortium with the goal of reducing emissions from cement production.

In addition to electrifying the heating portion of the cement production process via Rondo, the consortium has also developed a calcine clay to replace some of the limestone used in current cement production.

How it works: Rondo Energy makes a heat battery using bricks and an alloy similar to what you'd find in a household toaster to capture energy produced by noncontinuous renewable sources like solar or wind.

Its batteries store heat for continuous use at high temperatures through the startups' boiler and furnace applications.

The boilers are a drop-in product that can go into an industrial facility without much change, Rondo CEO John O'Donnell tells Axios.

The furnaces are what will go into the cement plants to provide high-temperature continuous heat to fuel the cement production processes.

💭 Our thought bubble: Decarbonizing any one of the many highly complex, materials-based industries like cement will take a large bench of startups operating along the different intersection points of energy use.