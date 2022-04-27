The Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office on Tuesday made a conditional commitment to provide up to $504.4 million in loan guarantees for the massive Advanced Clean Energy Storage hub in Utah.

Why it matters: The project aims to develop 100 metric tonnes of green hydrogen per day, which would then be stored in two enormous salt caverns, each capable of storing 150 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of energy. In short: gigantic, long-duration energy storage.

The details: The conditional loan guarantees were made to Advanced Clean Energy Storage I, Mitsubishi Power Americas, Magnum Development and Haddington Ventures.

The hub, announced in 2019, "is in the final stages of debt and equity closing," Mitsubishi says.

Haddington Ventures — a financial adviser for the hub and an equity sponsor of Magnum Development — is securing another $650 million through its Equity Syndication Program.

Driving the news: The hub, if successful, will supply hydrogen to the IPP Renewed Project, an 840-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle power plant being built by the Intermountain Power Agency.

The project developers hope the plant will run on a 30%/70% blend of hydrogen and natural gas starting in 2025, and transition to 100% hydrogen by 2045.

By the numbers: The project, if successful, promises to be hundreds of times larger than the current biggest energy storage projects in the U.S.

Moss Landing in California has capacity of 400 MW and can store 1,600 megawatt-hours (MWh), according to data provided by American Clean Power.

Manatee Energy Storage Center in Florida has storage capacity of 409 MW and can hold 900 MWh.

The Blythe and McCoy energy storage projects in California each have capacity of 230 MW and can store 920 MWh.

Between the lines: In backing the hydrogen hub, DOE is hoping to help bring down the cost of green hydrogen.

Yes, and: The Biden administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed by President Biden in November, includes $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs.

What they're saying: The project provides a potential answer to seasonal imbalances in renewable energy generation. The Intermountain Power Project, for example, typically has too much renewable energy during the spring — forcing grid operators to curtail generation — and too little other times of the year.