South 8, a San Diego-based startup that makes a gaseous electrolyte component for lithium-ion batteries, raised $12 million in Series A funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Batteries keep getting bigger to support homes, EVs and entire power grids, but battery makers haven't addressed existing safety or cost concerns with current battery technology.

Driving the news: Anzu Partners led the round and will gain a board seat as part of the deal, South 8 CEO Cyrus Rustomji tells Axios.

LG Technology Ventures, Shell Ventures, Foothill Ventures and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC) also participated in the round.

Rustomji declined to reveal the valuation on the deal.

How it works: Rustomji discovered a breakthrough while working on his chemistry Ph.D at the University of California, San Diego.

Instead of using solid- or liquid-state electrolytes inside a lithium-ion battery, he found that certain materials worked particularly well in a gaseous state.

He likened the process to a standard propane tank you can hook up to a barbecue or outdoor heater, but with a different base to become the "blood" of the battery with increased safety and performance measures.

South 8 makes the electrolyte replacement and is currently delivering prototypes to its customers, which make battery cells for the defense and automotive industries. South 8 is not involved in manufacturing and does not intend to own or operate any factories.

Once out of the beta phase, the company will license its technology to the manufacturers and collect licensing fees as revenue.

Rustomji says a better-performing electrolyte replacement could help reduce the content of cobalt and nickel in future lithium-ion batteries, insulating the industry somewhat from supply chain constraints while decreasing battery cost.

State of play: Lithium-ion batteries were commercialized in the 1990s and have powered consumer electronics and more ambitious devices like EVs since.

The underlying technology hasn't changed much, and large batteries with liquid electrolytes are a fire hazard due to the chemical reaction that occurs when the battery is damaged.

Full-scale electrification requires large batteries that are less combustible to power homes, vehicles and larger initiatives like defense or aerospace.

LG Technology Ventures, Shell Ventures, Foothill Ventures and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (TNSC) are all strategics that could become South 8 customers down the line.

Yes, but: Building and scaling a new battery component, even if safer, is an expensive undertaking that will require the entire battery industry to rethink its manufacturing process.