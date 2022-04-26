The startup Pyka has raised a $37 million Series A round to accelerate deployment of its pilotless, battery-powered crop duster, the Pelican.

Why it matters: Currently being used for agriculture, Pyka CEO Michael Norcia says it plans to expand to cargo operations.

The details: The funding round was led by Piva Capital and Prelude Ventures.

By the numbers: Pyka has produced seven of its orca-shaped planes for clients.

The company counts two large agriculture companies in Latin America as clients, and says it's signed more than $320 million in MOUs and commercial agreements with customers.

The company last summer also unveiled an electric passenger aircraft.

What's next: The company is modifying the Pyka aircraft to fly cargo routes within a 200-mile radius — roughly the distance from New York City to Baltimore.