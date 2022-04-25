Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners closed a $1.9 billion debt and tax equity financing deal with Primergy Solar for a solar-plus-storage project in Nevada.

Why it matters: The two companies say the deal represents the "largest single-asset tax equity solar tax financing" in the U.S., for what they're also calling the "largest single project of its kind."

The details: The so-called "Gemini Project" in Clark County will consist of 690 MWac/966 MWdc solar PV and 380 MW/1,416 MWh battery storage.

The debt financing consists of $1.3 billion in credit facilities and $532 million in tax equity commitments.

The tax equity commitments were made by Truist Bank and Bank of America.

The credit facilities include construction facilities led by, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.; MUFG Bank Ltd.; Bank of America, N.A.; and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, New York Branch.

Quinbrook and Primergy arranged a $95 million mezzanine debt facility from Voya Investment Management.

The big picture: The mega-deal comes amid a near-frenzy from investors who are scouring the markets for solar projects to invest in.

Solar is seen as a mature sector that offers steady returns, especially when they involve established developers or development platforms. That's attracting backing from mainstream funders beyond the typical renewable-energy financiers.

Then again, founders and funders alike are warily watching for a potential expansion of solar tariffs, plus ongoing disruptions to supply chains.

What's next: Gemini is set to go online in late 2023, providing energy under a 25-year purchase agreement to NV Energy.