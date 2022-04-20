Tandem PV, a California startup developing a solar panel that pairs the mineral perovskite with traditional silicon, has raised an initial $6 million in a Series A that will see a second closing within the next 90 days, co-founder and CEO Colin Bailie tells Axios.

Why it matters: Tandem PV says that coating typical solar photovoltaic panels with perovskite can make them 50% more efficient while driving down production costs by nearly a third.

The details: The financing round was led by Bioeconomy Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm.

An international solar manufacturer and a U.S. utility also participated, Tandem says.

Driving the news: Solar photovoltaic panels typically rely on silicon because the material absorbs both visible and infrared light, Bailie explains.

Perovskite, though, is more efficient at turning visible light into electricity.

What they’re doing: Rather than make a solar panel entirely out of perovskite, Tandem is instead proposing that its perovskite material can go on top of a silicon panel — either an existing panel that’s already installed, or one that the company itself will pair.

“Our thesis is that silicon is here to stay in the solar industry,” Bailie says. “One of the first lessons learned from the cleantech wave in the last decade: Perovskite went toe-to-toe with silicon coming out of Asia, and silicon got down the cost curve faster.”

The design’s savings don't come from displacing any silicon, but instead reducing the amount of silver that’s typically used in a solar panel.

Yes, but: Perovskite material remains relatively unproven outside the lab — and traditional silicon solar panels have seen costs continue to fall.

Durability remains an open question. “There are legitimate concerns there,” Bailie says.

What’s next: The company says the Series A will support the construction of a pilot manufacturing facility in San Jose. The company aims to deliver pilot products by the end of 2023.