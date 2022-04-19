Nuclear energy needs a rebrand if it is going to play a primary role as the U.S. transitions its energy consumption away from fossil fuels, Lux Capital's Josh Wolfe tells Axios.

Why it matters: Nuclear energy remains a divisive topic in the sustainable energy debate, which includes everyone from early-stage entrepreneurs trying to build smaller scale reactors all the way to the public at large.

What's happening: Wolfe, whose firm Lux Capital is an early-stage VC, argues that nuclear energy should be included in a broader categorization of "elemental energy," which would include other earthly elements like solar and wind.

Context: Nuclear waste remains one of the biggest outstanding questions for energy bears, who often point to its disposal as a large asterisk on nuclear's claim of being a "clean" energy source.

In 2008, Lux started Kurion, a nuclear-waste removal company that was deployed during the Fukushima disaster in Japan. Wolfe was the chairman of the startup, based in Irvine, California.

The company ultimately sold to French utility management giant Veolia for $350 million in 2016. It had raised roughly $6 million in outside capital.

"We got lucky when Japan got unlucky, but we did something that actually changed the world," Wolfe says.

Zoom out: Even with Kurion's successful nuclear exit, Wolfe says the industry's detractors remain a barrier to areas of nascent innovation like reactor development and design.

Nuclear has to be part of the equation for a carbon-neutral grid, Wolfe says. Giving it a new name — elemental energy — could help erase decades worth of what Wolfe boils down to a misunderstanding between nuclear power and nuclear energy.

Nuclear has been powering Europe for decades, providing about a quarter of the continent's energy. It hasn't reached quite the same scale in the U.S.

Yes, but: Other questions still remain, such as how to sustainably mine uranium or, yes, what to do with the waste.

The industry will also need a sizable capital infusion upfront, given the early stages of some of the technology. Actually flipping the switch, regardless of what it's called, could take long to realize.

The bottom line: A flashy new name might get more Americans on board with nuclear energy, but it still has a long way to go.