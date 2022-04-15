Drivers seeking an EV SUV in the U.S. don't have much to choose from — especially if they want one with a third row of seats.

The Tesla Model Y, for example, starts at $63,000, plus an extra $3,000 for a cramped third row of seats. It has an estimated 318 miles of range.

By contrast, the larger VinFast VF9 starts at $56,000 for up to 369 miles of range.

Why it matters: Only about 10% of EV buyers accurately calculate the lifetime cost of the vehicle and make a decision based on that result, Ram Chandrasekaran, head of road transport at Wood Mackenzie, tells Axios.

"Most financially inclined people would say, 'Never lease a vehicle, you lose money over the lifetime of a vehicle.' But leasing is still a very popular market," he says.

Plenty of car-buyers purchase extended warranties or tire-and-wheel coverage, even if the math doesn't ultimately work in their favor.

"If some segment of consumers do worry about the battery being unproven, perhaps subscription batteries can solve that pain point," Rob Haslehurst, a managing director at the consulting firm L.E.K., tells Axios.

After all, Americans are used to buying a cellphone then having to pay for a monthly service plan to use it.

Yes, but: Battery-subscription pricing adds yet more complexity to a product that's already unfamiliar for most Americans.

"Many things are new for people buying these for the first time, and battery subscriptions add a new layer," Michael Bakunin, managing director in FTI Consulting’s power, renewables and utilities practice, tells Axios.

Moreover, the mileage surcharge encourages buyers to do the opposite of what the EV value-proposition calls for: drive as little as possible.

Reality check: VinFast says its program includes free replacement of the battery once it falls to 70% of its charging capacity.

However, when Tesla studied the longevity of its own batteries, it estimated they'd retain 90% of their charge capacity at 200,000 miles.

What we're watching: "This is what every carmaker hopes to actually put in place at some point in time," Bakunin says. "But it’ll be a technology culture-clash."