Carbon removal is climate tech's hottest topic, and investors have allocated more than $1 billion to the industry in the past week alone.

Why it matters: As Axios reported Wednesday, putting a dollar amount on any market sends a strong signal to entrepreneurs and investors. But pricing a market this large this quickly adds an element of urgency investors and entrepreneurs can't ignore.

Driving the news: Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital announced on Thursday a $350 million fund wholly dedicated to backing carbon removal startups.

Tuesday, a consortium of tech juggernauts led by payments company Stripe announced Frontier, a $925 million joint fund to finance customer agreements with carbon removal startups.

Of note, Frontier is not making equity investments in startups, Stripe head of climate Nan Ransohoff tells Axios.

Climate investing is a small world. Ryan Orbuch is leading Lowercarbon's new fund after joining the VC firm from Stripe, and Stripe invested in Lowercarbon's new fund.

Between the lines: These efforts are tackling the industry from two sides — as potential buyers of the technology and as early-stage investors.

Both strategies are aimed at helping nascent technologies scale, albeit with countering methods.

State of play: Private companies are playing a primary role in addressing the climate crisis, and where there are business opportunities, there are venture-backed upstarts.

Many modern technical advancements have emerged from corporations. Lowercarbon and Stripe are betting that the same is true of carbon removal technology.

The U.S. Department of Energy hasn't been on the sidelines either, with funding pushes through ARPA-E and other federal programs. Congress also allocated an additional $3.5 billion for carbon storage and capture through the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Experts maintain that the tech is still largely unproven and it is too early to tell which approaches have the potential to work at a global scale.

The bottom line: As Orbuch said on Twitter Thursday, "There's never been a better time to start a carbon removal company!"