Scale Microgrid Solutions, a sustainable-energy company that designs and finances energy projects, wants to tackle the urban solar conundrum in the shadow of Capitol Hill.

Why it matters: A successful solar project in an urban area is much harder to come by than those in open spaces. Overcoming the complex challenges and space limitations is key to wide-scale solar deployment.

Driving the news: Scale Microgrid Solutions developed and financed an energy project for Washington, D.C.,-based Gallaudet University.

The project's design is already underway, Scale CEO Ryan Goodman tells Axios, and the university is expected to flip the switch by late 2023.

By the numbers: Goodman says the Gallaudet project was particularly challenging due to its urban location.

Its microgrid consists of 2.5 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic panels spread across numerous campus rooftops, dorms and parking garages.

It also includes a Tesla Megapack 1.2 MW/2.5 MWh lithium-ion battery for energy storage.

The last component is a 4.5 MW combined cooling, heat and power system.

It is forecast to generate much of the university's energy needs, Scale says, with any additional power going to buildings in the community.

State of play: Urban solar deployments remain out of vogue for many energy producers, largely because of the engineering feats associated with constructing rooftop solar on buildings of various sizes and heights.

It is still most common for energy producers to transport energy from far-flung solar farms to higher-density areas, losing some of that power in the process.

At Gallaudet, instead of laying new cable to connect the university's grid to the utility, Scale's design connects directly to the university's existing electrical infrastructure that is monitored by the utility, cutting a costly component of urban microgrid deployment.

💭 Our thought bubble: Scale's project is still more than a year away from generating meaningful power, so it's too early to tell whether the project could be a model for further urban solar projects.