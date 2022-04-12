Choco, a German software startup that helps food producers and restaurants better manage food inventory, netted $111 million in Series B2 funding at a $1.25 billion valuation, CEO Daniel Khachab tells Axios.

Why it matters: Choco's second nine-figure funding round, complete with a unicorn-level valuation, signals how quickly climate tech and adjacent industries are maturing.

Driving the news: This round comes just six months after Choco closed its $100 million Series B.

The follow-on round was comprised entirely of existing investors. G Squared led the round and Insight Partners participated. The deal did not include additional board seats, Khachab says.

How it works: Choco makes software for restaurants — namely chefs — and food suppliers.

The product includes a free app for restaurants that lets restaurants order food from suppliers.

The suppliers' software is a bit more complex and includes data insights into the formerly opaque journey from farm to facility and ultimately to table.

Suppliers can access the most basic functions of Choco's software, which is available on web or via an app, for free. Additional functions come with a commission-based transaction fee.

The intrigue: Choco is essentially moving an outdated process online the way many other companies in a host of other industries have been doing for decades.

Depending on your outlook, that could either undercut or reinforce its most recent valuation.

There's little stopping producers from rolling out similar but proprietary apps and avoid the commission fees.

At the same time, middlemen-type businesses have flourished in the tech industry and elsewhere, leaving plenty of room for Choco to own a sizable portion of the market.

The bottom line: Growth investors are bullish enough to double down even as public markets remain volatile and offerings remain elusive.