Agriwater, an early-stage startup that turns manure slurry into clean water, raised $333,333 in outside funding, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Agtech will have to expand beyond soil regeneration and renewables partnerships if young upstarts want to crack into Big Ag, especially those with operations in drought-stricken states out West.

Driving the news: Agriwater raised two-thirds of a planned $500,000 funding round from a single investor, according to its Form D filed Friday.

Agriwater founder Dr. Bianca Bailey declined to identify the investor or share additional details of the funding round with Axios.

The startup joined HBCUvc, a nonprofit VC group that backs founders of underrepresented backgrounds, as part of its summer 2021 cohort, according to PitchBook.

Agriwater completed the iVenture Accelerator from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2020, where it received up to $20,000 to get the business started.

How it works: Agriwater uses electrolysis to purify manure slurry by removing heavy metals and odors, according to its website.

It monitors pollution levels via smart devices that report water quality directly to farm operators in real-time.

Agriwater's first pilot program reduced cattle slurry contaminates by 95%, according to its website.

Between the lines: Water is one of the most expensive elements of modern-day agriculture operations, especially in states like California and Arizona, which cut agriculture groups' water allotments during drought periods.