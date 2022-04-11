Big Wheelbarrow, a Buffalo, New York, startup that connects local food suppliers to grocery retailers, is eyeing a $10 million valuation in its ongoing funding round, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Big Wheelbarrow purports to help large retailers reduce their emissions by reconstructing their supply chain using a network of vetted suppliers.

Driving the news: Big Wheelbarrow began its fundraising efforts in December, per a Form C filed Friday, and CEO Sam Eder confirmed the crowdfunding efforts to Axios.

David Simmons, a Pennsylvania-based angel investor, is listed as lead investor and board member.

The company is also pursuing a formal seed funding round with institutional investors, Eder tells Axios.

By the numbers: The filing gives a glimpse into Big Wheelbarrow's long-term funding plans and path to profitability.

Big Wheelbarrow has raised just under $90,000 in convertible notes on WeFunder tied to a $10 million valuation.

The startup is targeting up to $250,000 in funding, according to the SEC filing.

The company lost $12,532.53 in its most recent fiscal year, an improvement from the prior year's $271,343.76 loss.

Details: According to its investor presentation, Big Wheelbarrow sold $5 million worth of food to a single grocery retailer over 137 transactions and reduced the number of miles driven for delivery by 90%.