Brilliant Planet, a London-based startup that's using algae for carbon capture and sequestration, closed a $12 million Series A, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Brilliant Planet says its "nature-based approach" offers a cost-effective means of capturing greenhouse gas emissions from the ambient air.

Details: Union Square Ventures and Toyota Ventures led the Series A.

Future Positive Capital, AiiM Partners, S2G Ventures, Hatch and Pegasus Tech Ventures also participated.

The funding round will support the engineering design of a 74-acre commercial demonstration facility in the Sahara desert in Morocco, Brilliant Planet says.

The company currently operates a 7.4-acre trial facility in the region.

How it works: Brilliant Planet captures carbon by taking seawater — already nutrient- and carbon-rich — then seeding it with local algae, growing the algae, harvesting it, drying it, then burying it.

"It’s very high-science but low-tech," CEO Adam Taylor tells Axios. "We spent a lot of time stripping out the operational complexity, finding ways to automate things in the desert."

By sequestering the algae in coastal deserts, Brilliant Planet says it is avoiding the kinds of biodiversity and food-scarcity conflicts that other efforts focused on cultivating forests have encountered.

By the numbers: Brilliant Planet's approach, if successfully commercialized, will support a carbon price just over $100/ton, Axios has learned.

Permits in the European Union's carbon market have been selling for roughly the same amount.

Of note: Brilliant Planet was previously known as Susewi, which explored algae's potential in food applications.

Susewi held three seed rounds from 2017-2019, totaling $9.5 million, a Brilliant Planet spokesperson says.

What's next: Brilliant Planet is planning a Series B in the second half of 2023, Union Square Ventures tells Axios.