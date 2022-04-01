Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Traditional travel insurance is a billion-dollar industry, but often leaves travelers out to dry when weather disrupts their plans. Insurance startups are creeping into climate tech as investors eye a growing market for guarantees against unprecedented weather patterns.

Why it matters: Several startups want to plug this leak to protect the growing number of travelers joining the heavily weather-dependent world of outdoor recreation travel.

Driving the news: Sensible Weather recently announced a partnership with online campsite-booking company Tentrr.

Sensible offers what amounts to a "good weather guarantee" and automatically refunds travelers for items like ski lift tickets or campsite reservation fees if its predictive software indicates that the weather will negatively impact their activity.

Tentrr users are prompted at checkout to add Sensible's coverage to their booking.

Between the lines: Weather patterns have become increasingly unpredictable due to climate change at the same time as outdoor domestic travel grew during the pandemic.

Think of weather-guarantee coverage as the convergence of two years' worth of consumer trends coming to a head.

Plover Parametrics pitched a similar insurance model at Y Combinator's Demo Day this week. Plover cited a potential $95 billion annual recurring revenue market for weather-dependent insurance.

Our thought bubble: Homeowners' insurance plans have started adjusting to climate risks like wildfires and flooding by dropping coverage entirely instead of expanding it, citing the financial effects on their business.