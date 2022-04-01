Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Eye-watering gasoline and diesel prices are sending delivery companies into the waiting arms of the handful of vehicle-fleet managers that serve EVs.

Why it matters: Significant commercial interest in EVs will drive growth toward EV service providers.

Startups like Inspiration Mobility and Amply Power have made serving commercial EV fleets their business, along with established players like Element, which has expanded its EV offerings.

Context: "The surge in gas prices has increased the urgency for all commercial fleets, but particularly the highest-mile applications, where the fuel price is really eating into their profitability," Inspiration Mobility CEO Josh Green tells Axios.

Inspiration Mobility charged out of stealth in November with a $200 million commitment from ArcLight Energy Partners and a partnership with the EV rental company Revel.

Go deeper: The shift isn't total upheaval — delivery companies aren't crashing through the doors of EV fleet servicers. Rather, the shift is proceeding along two tracks, say EV providers.

Companies that haven't taken EVs seriously are now engaging in deep conversations about making the shift or even launching pilot programs, Element Fleet vice president Avninder Buttar tells Axios.

Meanwhile, companies that have started making the transition are now doing so with fresh urgency.

Who's interested? "Every last-mile-delivery player," Green says, "whether it’s someone bringing you your dinner or something you ordered online from a vendor."

Between the lines: Electrification remains a relatively slow process. The vehicles remain pricey, parts are hard to find, installing charging infrastructure is expensive, and the enormous ecosystem of charging options can seem a tangled mess.

"Across hundreds of fleets we have touched, we have yet to come across a single operator that standardizes one vehicle or even one charging product," Vic Shao, founder and CEO of Amply Power, tells Axios.

Plus, he adds that factors like time-of-use schedules, demand charges, and the volume of utilities can spike electricity prices in a single day.

