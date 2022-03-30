Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lord of the Trees, a climate tech startup that wants to restore damaged ecosystems using drones and engineered seed pods, raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Reforestation and ecosystem restoration companies are key players in the supply side of the carbon credits market that other companies rely on to reach net-zero goals.

The details: Draper Associates led the pre-seed round, which included other individual private investors.

How it works: Australia-based Lord of the Trees sells contracts to private companies, municipalities or non-profit organizations to undertake restoration of a particular ecosystem.

It uses pre-programmed military drones from partner manufacturing companies, outfits them with proprietary seed pods engineered to provide nutrients to different seed species and sends them out to drop the seeds in a pre-determined area.

Many of the startups' existing customers target hard-to-reach or hostile ecosystems like snake-populated mangroves or remote corners of the Amazon rainforest.

Lord of the Trees also manages the carbon credits generated from each project on behalf of its customers.

On average, it charges about $1,200 per acre per project.

What we're watching: Carbon offsets remains a hot commodity with increasing investor interest trickling into companies offering buy-and-sell carbon offset markets. If demand keeps going up and to the right, any startup generating carbon credits could be in a unique position.

What's next: Lord of the Trees will use the funds to develop new pods optimized for what founder and CEO Aymeric Maudous calls "blue carbon," which includes kelp forests and seaweed fields.