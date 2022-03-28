Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Westbeck Capital Management raised just over $10 million in additional funding for its Energy Opportunity Fund, Megan reports.

Why it's the BFD: As global oil prices skyrocket, Westbeck needs to deepen its coffers to remain competitive.

Context: Westbeck Capital Management is a London-based commodities-focused hedge fund managed by Jean-Louis Le Mee and William Smith. It launched its Energy Opportunity Fund with $100 million in 2016.

Driving the news: According to SEC documents filed Friday, Westbeck's Energy Opportunity Fund raised $10,050,000 from unnamed investors.

State of play: As oil prices tick up globally, commodities funds stand to have a lucrative pay day after a bumpy few years.

Bloomberg reported March 4 that Westbeck Capital Management predicted prices would rise above $200 per barrel. As of Friday, prices remained around $111 per barrel.

Be smart: Westbeck is putting its money where its mouth is and betting that another $10 million in its fund could double over the next several months.

Westbeck did not return Axios' request for comment.