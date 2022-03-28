Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Sourceful, a startup that helps e-commerce companies create sustainable packaging, raised $20 million in Series A funding led by Index Ventures.

Why it matters: As consumers become more educated around supply chain sustainability, Index's portfolio companies, which include consumer startups and large d-to-c companies, will need to rethink every aspect of their existing suppliers.

Driving the news: Sourceful raised the Series A to help e-commerce companies design more eco-friendly packaging, offering a first step in reducing companies' Scope 3 emissions in accordance with the proposed SEC rules.

Index Ventures led the round after also leading its $12.2 million seed in September 2021. Coatue and Eka Ventures also participated in the most recent round.

Sourceful CEO Wing Chan declined to disclose the round's valuation. Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer will retain his board seat from the seed round.

How it works: Sourceful uses a mix of publicly available and proprietary data to calculate emissions projections on individual packaging components.

Its software lets companies design packaging virtually and see where they can reduce overall emissions. For example, a company can opt to forgo plastic wrapping inside a mailer or change to paper.

Context: If approved, the proposed SEC rules would require companies to track and report Scope 3 emissions. Companies have pushed back, arguing that doing so is a complex and inaccurate depiction of their overall emissions.

Yes, but: Chan maintains that whoever is making a product is responsible for its emissions, including those generated in its supply chain.

Sourceful could take it one step further, Chan tells Axios, by allowing companies to make some changes that can reduce their emissions.

Our thought bubble: A majority of Scope 3 emissions come from products themselves, the manufacturing process and logistics networks. Changes to packaging may feel meaningful but end up being negligible in the grand scheme of things.