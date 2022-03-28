Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

David Energy, a New York-based electricity provider, has closed a $20 million Series A led by Union Square Ventures' climate fund and Keyframe Capital, CEO James McGinniss tells Axios.

Why it matters: New York is among the dozen-plus states that have enabled the rise of retail electricity providers, and David deploys software that integrates with customers' distributed energy resources.

The details: Additional investors include new investors Toba Capital, Turntide and James Dice, as well as existing seed investors Equal Ventures, Box Group and MCJ Collective.

How it works: Retail electricity providers (REPs) essentially sell the electrons flowing across poles and wires to the homes and businesses at their endpoints.

"Think of us as Amazon or a logistics company shipping packets of energy on public roads," CEO James McGinniss tells Axios.

The company's software integrates with smart thermostats, solar panels, battery systems, EV chargers and other customer resources.

The software adjusts consumption in real-time, chiefly by dialing back demand as much as 50% when electricity demand is high, helping reduce electricity bills while easing strains on the grid.

Go deeper: David Energy customers include Barry's Bootcamp and Crunch Fitness franchises, and the company plans to expand this summer to residential offerings.

The company had initially hoped to sign-up large commercial and industrial clients, but soon pivoted to smaller commercial tenants, particularly "chain stores, restaurants, gyms, and retail storefronts," McGinniss tells Axios

The company is set to launch a pilot in New York this summer aimed at the residential market.

David's service area also includes New Jersey and Massachusetts, and it plans to introduce its commercial offering in Texas this fall.

What they're saying: "We know Shell and BP and Exxon because we’re so familiar standing at the pump filling up gas. There’s not a similar experience with electricity," McGinniss tells Axios. "But as ... power outages continue to happen and they get generators or use their Ford F-150 to back up their home, the experience users have with their electricity is going to get more and more real."

