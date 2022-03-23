Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Moody's Investor Services is expanding its "credit ratings, but for ESG" program to all currently rated airlines, restaurants and gaming companies globally.

Why it matters: Adding ESG ratings alongside Moody's traditional risk analysis puts some weight behind putting those ESG plans into quantifiable action.

State of play: Before the SEC disclosure rules were approved on Monday, the push to net zero in the U.S. has been driven largely by for-profit companies and non-profit organizations.

Absent a universal standard to measure an organization's climate risk or commitment to reducing emissions, ESG programs and net-zero pledges are often fragmented and siloed between industries and companies, says Libby Toudouze, director at investment services firm IQ-EQ.

Investors and stakeholders have pressured companies to include more data on the potential risks, but the initiatives are largely voluntary and rely on self-reporting measures.

Moody's and S&P Global have gone on a shopping spree for companies that model climate risks, which could lead to reduced access to such information, Axios previously reported.

How it works: Moodys looks at the likelihood of loss or default stemming from environmental, social or governance risks to determine whether climate poses a "material" risk to a rated company.

Companies are then assigned a credit impact score based on their material ESG risks. The issuer-specific rating rates the exposure to the same set of ESG risks, and is included in credit ratings.

In one example provided to Axios, a prolonged drought would negatively affect a city's tax revenue and costs of getting water to its residents.

The assessments are based largely on near-term risk given the unpredictability of environmental factors.

Of note: The proposed SEC disclosure rules use similar terminology to Moody's, which could raise issues as some observers were uncertain as to how the SEC would determine materiality.

What they found: Airlines, gaming, and restaurants are all negatively impacted when the new impact scores are incorporated.

What we're watching: As more industries transparently adopt quantitative ESG measures, investors may opt for less risky industries and send public markets into a repricing frenzy.