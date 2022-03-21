Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Routing Company, a Seattle-based software startup that makes on-demand routing technology for public transit agencies, raised $15 million in Series A funding.

Why it matters: Reducing single-use vehicle trips remains an easy way for individuals to reduce carbon emissions, but public transit is an inconvenient and often inaccessible alternative for people living in underserved neighborhoods.

But the combination of slashed transit agency budgets and reduced service after ridership declines during the pandemic make this "easy" solution look like much higher hanging fruit.

What's happening: Galvanize Climate Solutions, Tom Steyer's new climate-focused VC firm, led the round. SYSTEMIQ, a London think tank, also participated in the round.

James Cox, CEO of The Routing Company, declined to disclose the valuation of the round.

The big picture: Cox is the former head of Uber Pool, a budget ride option that matches several passengers in a single vehicle based on departure and destination locations.

Uber Pool was never profitable, Cox tells Axios, and the economics of large-scale ridesharing never could meaningfully bring down prices for riders and reduce the number of cars on the road.

How it works: Working off new research from MIT, The Routing Company has developed software designed to optimize routes for 18-seater city commuter buses. It's currently available for Seattle's King County Metro riders.

The Routing Company picks up and drops off riders at transit hubs like high density bus or train stops.

It sells directly to transit agencies that then set the prices for riders. People can call a city commuter bus on-demand via an app called Ride Pingo.

Currently, all buses on The Routing Company's software are traditional transit buses running on gas or diesel, but have accessibility features like ramps that private vehicles often lack.

Buses are all provided by the local transit agency and the drivers work for the agency.

Yes, but: This is not the first startup wanting to disrupt public transportation.

Leap, a bus service startup in San Francisco, shut down in 2015 after raising $2.5 million in seed funding.

Shuddle, an Uber-for-kids startup in San Francisco, shut down in 2016 after raising $12.2 million in seed and Series A funding.

Chariot, a crowd-based shuttle service in San Francisco, was purchased by Ford in 2016 for $65 million, but shuttered entirely in 2019.

The bottom line: Creating a software business is much easier than a true overhaul or replacement for public transit. Cox says he has learned from his past mistakes and intends to work with transit agencies instead of against them.