Private equity's climate footprint gains focus

Look for carbon emissions from companies held by private equity to come under increasing scrutiny, a new report finds.

Driving the news: MSCI, the investment research and data firm, is out with its list of trends and topics to watch in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) space.

One of them is whether, as critics charge, "privately held companies are becoming an opaque refuge for carbon-intensive fossil-fuel assets," a topic the NYT explored recently.

"The jury is out, because the private-equity funds that own these companies aren’t saying much," MSCI adds.

Zoom in: The report provides a rough look at private equity energy investments, noting that from 2010 through November of this year, only 12.4% were related to renewables.

Meanwhile, "investments in fossil-fuel-related assets remained robust, even as they have declined in the public universe."

However, it also notes that energy overall is a small slice of private equity transactions.

The big picture: "Today, even the largest private equity funds, including those that are publicly listed, have revealed little about the emissions footprint of their portfolio companies," MSCI notes.

Still, some companies have started either reporting on the emissions of companies in their portfolio or plan to do so.

What we're watching: Public companies are increasingly facing pressure and requirements to report climate-related risks and whether their activities are aligned with holding global warming in check, MSCI notes.

"Managers of private-equity funds, too, may soon face similar requirements," they predict.

Why it matters: The report comes amid growing scrutiny over private equity's climate footprint, especially as major publicly traded oil and energy companies face pressure to divest polluting assets.

Yes, but: While private equity often comes under fire, several firms are also creating major new climate-focused funds and initiatives, such as the TPG Rise Climate Fund that launched this year with a $5.4 billion initial round.

One metric: Private equity investments in U.S. renewables hit a new record last year at nearly $24 billion, per the American Investment Council, the industry's advocacy and lobbying arm.

"In 2020 alone, private equity backing represented the majority of private investment in renewable energy projects," the group said in a statement.

Expand chart Data: MSCI; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The MSCI report includes the chart above about varying levels of disclosure among the top private equity companies as of mid-November.