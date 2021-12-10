Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-10

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews incoming Meta CTO Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried interviews incoming Meta (formerly Facebook) CTO Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Our insatiable appetite for speedy delivery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

We used to be impressed by two-day shipping, then next-day shipping. Now we want our groceries in just 15 minutes.

Why it matters: Our addiction to super-fast delivery — intensified by the pandemic — is clogging our cities, creating more low-paying jobs, and shuttering mom-and-pop stores on Main Street.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: NY to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: Omicron threatens to deepen global vaccine disparities — EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan PrimackSara Fischer
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Blunder prevents early BuzzFeed employees from selling their shares

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Many early BuzzFeed employees remain unable to sell their shares, even though the company went public this past Monday.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed stock has fallen more than 40%, and so far the company has given no indication that it plans to compensate its former employees for their accelerating losses.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow