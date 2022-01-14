Sign up for our daily briefing

Power demand surge thwarts climate goals

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Reproduced from International Energy Agency; Chart: Axios Visuals

Global electricity demand surged by record levels in 2021, causing price spikes and emissions growth, the International Energy Agency said.

Driving the news: New IEA data out Friday shows that power demand grew by over 1,500 terawatt-hours, the highest absolute amount ever.

  • The 6% rise amid the rebound from the pandemic, and demand boosted by extreme weather, was the highest on a percentage basis since the 2010 recovery from the financial crisis.
  • In many places, consumers and energy-using industries felt economic pain. IEA's wholesale power market price index for major economies was a whopping 64% higher than the 2016-2020 average.
  • While renewables climbed sharply, power generation from coal and gas reached record levels, and so did the sector's emissions.

What's next: IEA sees moderating demand growth over the next three years, with fossil generation leveling off and renewables meeting almost all the increasing needs.

  • They see emissions leveling off through 2024 too, but steep declines needed under their roadmap for net-zero emissions by 2050 are nowhere in sight.
  • Higher investment is needed in efficiency, renewables, nuclear power, smart grids and other clean tech, IEA said.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 13, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Biden's climate runway is shortening

Expand chart
Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The Biden administration is expanding efforts to speed clean electricity expansion with its existing powers, but faces big obstacles to meeting its climate goals without far more help from Congress.

Why it matters: President Biden has set a goal of reaching 100% carbon-free power by 2035 and cutting economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions — that is, power, transport, industry, etc. — in half by 2030.

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Jan 13, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Exclusive: FAA's bid to reduce airplane emissions

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The FAA is poised to expand its implementation of continuous approaches at more airports this year to save fuel and greenhouse gas emissions.

State of play: The regulatory agency has also quantified the emissions savings from its efforts in 2021.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 13, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Congress to take a look at crypto's carbon footprint

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

A powerful House committee next week will convene a hearing on the energy use of digital cryptocurrency mining.

Why it matters: The Jan. 20 Energy and Commerce Committee hearing highlights growing concern about carbon emissions linked to bitcoin and other currencies, even as the sector vows to get greener.

