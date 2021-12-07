Power industry teams up on highway EV charging

The big trade group for investor-owned power companies is set to unveil Tuesday a new coalition aimed at making electric vehicle charging more accessible along the nations' highways.

Driving the news: The Edison Electric Institute is rolling out the National Electric Highway Coalition. It merges two existing efforts — Electric Highway Coalition and the Midwest Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Collaboration — and brings in new companies.

The initiative now includes over 50 power companies, including heavyweights like Southern Company, Exelon, Pacific Gas & Electric, Duke Energy, FirstEnergy and others.

Why it matters: Drivers' confidence that they can access charging is among the forces that will determine the growth rate of EVs.

What's next: "[T]he coalition is committed to providing electric vehicle (EV) fast charging ports that will allow the public to drive EVs with confidence along major U.S. travel corridors by the end of 2023," the announcement states.

Image via the National Renewable Energy Laboratory

The big picture: A September report from the Energy Department's National Renewable Energy Laboratory provides a helpful snapshot of access growth.