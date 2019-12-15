Stories

WSJ: Only 10% of donations to Peter's Pence are spent on charity

Pope Francis on Dec. 14
Pope Francis. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Only 10% of donations to the Peter’s Pence collection by Catholic churches go to charitable causes to support the weak and suffering, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Most of that collection, which is worth more than $55 million annually, helps plug holes in the Vatican’s own administrative budget, raising concern among some church leaders that parishioners are misinformed about how their donations are spent.

