Cameo, a marketplace in which users pay for personalized video messages from celebrities, has gone from niche novelty to very big business. More than 5,000 messages are sold each day, with one celebrity recently surpassing $1 million in earnings.

Axios Re:Cap digs into how the company came to be, and how it works, with CEO Steven Galanis. Plus, a "cameo" from one of the site's top stars, and Axios politics editor Margaret Talev on what to watch for in tonight's debate.