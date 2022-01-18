Plugging the U.S. fossil fuel revenue gap won't be easy

Fossil fuel-related government revenues are slated to plummet if the U.S. deeply cuts greenhouse gas emissions, and policy tools to make up the shortfall face hurdles, a new paper finds.

Why it matters: The analysis from the nonpartisan Resources for the Future is a rare holistic look at revenue flows across levels of government — federal, state, tribal and local.

How it works: Oil, gas and coal provided an average of $138 billion annually in 2015-2020.

Fuel excise taxes are the biggest source (at $48b for states and $40b for the federal government annually), while others include production royalties, pipelines, local property taxes, and corporate taxes.

Zoom in: It projects revenues in scenarios consistent with holding temperature rise to 2°C or 1.5°C above preindustrial levels — benchmarks for avoiding some of the worst harm.

In the 1.5°C case, revenues decline 18% by 2030 and 80% by 2050. The drop is also significant under 2°C scenario, at 6% and 56%, respectively.

There's still some decline even absent any new policies, largely thanks to vehicles becoming more efficient and electric, the power market's move away from coal and other forces.

The big picture: The declines are not a reason to delay efforts to cut emissions, the authors say, citing the steeper costs of failure to rein in warming.

The broad mix of policy options to address revenue losses include carbon pricing, changing motor fuel taxes to a system based on miles traveled, ending fossil fuel subsidies and higher marginal rates.

Yes, but: None of this is easy, with the paper noting that "each option faces considerable political hurdles in the immediate future."

