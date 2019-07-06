Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

In photos: California's historic earthquakes, less than two days apart

In this image, firefighters walk through the rubble of a mobile home.
Firefighters the morning after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California July 6. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Two of the largest earthquakes to hit California in the past two decades took place less than two days apart this week.

The impact: No fatalities or injuries have been reported for either earthquake — but the latest 7.1 quake caused "multiple structure fires, thousands of power outages, road ruptures and water and gas leaks," per WashPost.

This image shows the back of a fireman's helmet as he stands in front of a burning porch.
Firefighters battle an electrical fire in a mobile home park in Ridgecrest, California following the magnitude 7.1 quake. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
This image shows a man inspecting a fissure in the ground in the desert.
A local resident inspects a fissure in the earth after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck on July 4, 2019. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
This image shows a man standing in a grocery store aisle covered in spilling bottles.
A Minit Gas Station and store on Ridgecrest Blvd. hit by both earthquakes. Photo: Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
This image shows a circle of seniors in wheelchairs in a shaded area, sitting outside.
Evacuated Ridgecrest Regional Hospital patients rest under a tent after the 6.4 magnitude quake. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
This image shows infants and young children sleeping in the back of a car in a parking lot at night.
Two brothers, an 8- and 5-year-old, sleep in the back of their mothers car in a fire station parking lot after their home was damaged in the 7.1 magnitude quake. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
This image shows a flashlight being shown on the inside of a house in complete disarray.
A CERT (certified emergency response team) member walks with a resident through the rubble of her home, damaged after the 7.1 magnitude quake. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
In this image, two people sleep on two different mattresses outside, with a dog between them.
A woman and her husband in their front yard after the 7.1 magnitude quake. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
This image shows a porch that has been damaged heavily
A home after the 6.4-magnitude quake. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
This image shows a liquor store aisle swamped with broken bottles and spilled alcohol.
An employee works at Eastridge Market, which has remained open since the 7.1 magnitude quake in an effort to serve the community. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
This image shows a shirtless man in an electric wheelchair and his dog in debris
A man and his dog the morning after the 7.1 magnitude quake. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
