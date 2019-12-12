Stories

Big Pharma's wastewater pollution problem

Polluted water
Photo: David Woodfall/Getty Images

Contaminants from drug manufacturing facilities have been tainting wastewater with dangerously high concentrations, according to an investigation from STAT.

Why it matters: Polluting rivers and lakes with pharmaceutical runoff is not illegal, but can be harmful to wildlife and the environment — and wastewater treatment plants don't have the ability to remove pharmaceuticals.

The findings:

  • The U.S. Geological Survey found that discharges from seven treatment plants had "very high levels of some drugs."
  • Downstream from a plant in Morgantown, West Virginia, an anti-seizure medication was measured at nearly 90 times the amount considered safe for wildlife.
  • Hospitals also contribute to drug pollution, releasing antibiotics and cancer drugs into the water.

