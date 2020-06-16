PG&E pleads guilty to manslaughter for role in 2018 fire

California utility PG&E admitted to criminal negligence on Tuesday, pleading guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for its role in starting the 2018 Camp Fire.

The big picture: The plea "reflects the bankrupt utility taking responsibility for the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history," Bloomberg Law writes. The fire, ignited by PG&E equipment, killed 84 people. The company is also pleading guilty to a count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Background: PG&E already agreed to pay more than $25 billion to settle claims from victims, insurers and local governments, per Bloomberg, and was fined $1.9 billion by the California Public Utilities Commission.

What to watch: People who lost family and property in the fire are expected to testify to the county beginning Wednesday. The judge will then impose a sentence on the utility.