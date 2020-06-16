1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

PG&E pleads guilty to manslaughter for role in 2018 fire

A search and rescue team inspects an area taped for possible human remains as they comb through Paradise Gardens, which was destroyed by the Camp Fire in 2018 in Paradise, California. Photo: Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California utility PG&E admitted to criminal negligence on Tuesday, pleading guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for its role in starting the 2018 Camp Fire.

The big picture: The plea "reflects the bankrupt utility taking responsibility for the deadliest corporate crime in U.S. history," Bloomberg Law writes. The fire, ignited by PG&E equipment, killed 84 people. The company is also pleading guilty to a count of unlawfully causing a fire.

Background: PG&E already agreed to pay more than $25 billion to settle claims from victims, insurers and local governments, per Bloomberg, and was fined $1.9 billion by the California Public Utilities Commission.

What to watch: People who lost family and property in the fire are expected to testify to the county beginning Wednesday. The judge will then impose a sentence on the utility.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,084,396 — Total deaths: 438,453 — Total recoveries — 3,917,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,124,155 — Total deaths: 116,567 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Dave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but it has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moment for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

