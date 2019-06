Pfizer has agreed to buy Array BioPharma for $48 per share, or $11.4 billion after including Array's debt. Array had never traded above $30 per share before this acquisition.

The bottom line: This is another deep-pocketed move into cancer medicines from a Big Pharma company. Array already is selling 2 FDA-approved drugs for melanoma, and Pfizer is banking on Array's other in-progress therapies to treat patients with colon cancer.