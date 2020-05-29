Driving keeps going back up as more states reopen their economies, according to the latest data from Descartes Labs.

How it works: Descartes Labs has created a "mobility index" based on geolocation data derived from phones and other devices reporting throughout the day, calculating the maximum distance moved from the first reported location.

Flashback: The index two weeks ago was at 44.

Why it matters: How quickly people resume driving — and flying — will influence how quickly and robustly the oil industry recovers from its historic collapse in April.

Longer-term trends, such as how permanent working from home and flying less becomes, will naturally take more time to suss out.

One level deeper: Energy Department data published Thursday also shows gasoline demand going back up.