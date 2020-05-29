National mobility keeps rising as more states reopen economies
Driving keeps going back up as more states reopen their economies, according to the latest data from Descartes Labs.
How it works: Descartes Labs has created a "mobility index" based on geolocation data derived from phones and other devices reporting throughout the day, calculating the maximum distance moved from the first reported location.
Flashback: The index two weeks ago was at 44.
Why it matters: How quickly people resume driving — and flying — will influence how quickly and robustly the oil industry recovers from its historic collapse in April.
- Longer-term trends, such as how permanent working from home and flying less becomes, will naturally take more time to suss out.
One level deeper: Energy Department data published Thursday also shows gasoline demand going back up.
- However, the biggest news of that release was the arrival of a bunch of Saudi Arabian oil, which sent crude inventories jumping, as seen in this chart by Bloomberg's Javier Blas.