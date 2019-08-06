Pattern Brands' plan to sell consumer goods to millennials

New York-based brand agency Gin Lane is debuting Pattern Brands, a modern twist on the consumer goods holding company, with $14 million in VC funding. It's also sunsetting its 10-year-old agency to focus on the new venture.

The big picture: Pattern Brands is betting not only on its team’s experience in hatching popular consumer brands like Hims and Harry’s, but also on the benefits it can draw from its multiple product lines sharing customer data, marketing tactics, and costs behind the scenes.