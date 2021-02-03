Sign up for our daily briefing

Pandemic temporarily warmed the climate

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

The I-5 freeway in Los Angeles is all but empty during an initial coronavirus lockdown in April 2020. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A recently released study finds that curtailed societal activity during the early stages of the pandemic also reduced emissions of pollutants that usually act to cool the climate.

The big picture: Coronavirus measures helped lead to a sharp, if temporary, reduction in greenhouse gases, but some other pollutants actually act to cool the climate — and with emissions of those significantly reduced as well, the climate warmed for a few months.

By the numbers: Temperatures over parts of the Earth's land in spring 2020 were about 0.2–0.5°F warmer than expected, given the prevailing weather at the time, according to a study by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

  • The effect was particularly pronounced in areas that usually have a lot of aerosol pollution, like the U.S., where temperatures were up 0.7°F above expected levels in much of the country.

Flashback: Some of the defining images of the early months of the pandemic included the sudden appearance of clear skies in usually smog-choked cities like Los Angeles and New Delhi.

  • Those pictures were a consequence of coronavirus lockdowns that sharply reduced driving and manufacturing — in other words, the activities that usually lead to pollution.

How it works: While emissions of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide warm the climate over time because they trap heat in the atmosphere, airborne particles called aerosols released during combustion have the opposite effect, brightening clouds and reflecting heat back into space.

  • Fewer aerosols meant less of their cooling effect, which temporarily translated into a warmer Earth.

Be smart: With carbon dioxide emissions down 6.4% in 2020, the ultimate effect of the pandemic will likely be to slow global warming down slightly, as the long-term impacts of less CO2 in the air outweigh the short-term effects of fewer aerosols for a few months.

  • But the study's counterintuitive results are a reminder of climate action's time-lag problem.
  • It will take 10–20 years before we experience the cooling caused by 2020's drop in CO2 emissions, but the warming effect of reduced aerosols was experienced almost immediately, simply because the two classes of pollutants have vastly different lifespans.

The bottom line: Acting to reduce CO2 emissions now means accepting that the climate benefits will be delayed — and humans aren't great with delayed gratification.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
11 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Analysis: Waiting to cut emissions will ultimately make it more expensive

Adapted from an Energy Innovation report; Chart: Axios Visuals

Putting U.S. carbon emissions on a steep downward path would cost plenty of money. But waiting to act is way more expensive, a new analysis out this morning concludes.

Driving the news: The research firm Energy Innovation modeled two policy scenarios for reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, a common target for limiting the amount of future warming.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
31 mins ago - Health

Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Axios the company's coronavirus vaccine made it to market in near-record time thanks in part to a unique digital foundation.

The big picture: Moderna is far smaller than many of its pharma competitors, but it made one of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But the company still needs to adapt to a mutating virus — and come up with its next blockbuster product.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Dasgupta Review makes the case for treating the environment as an economic asset

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A sweeping new review makes the case that nature has a fundamental economic value — and our account is badly overdrawn.

Why it matters: The natural capital created by clean water and air, biodiversity and basic resources has been the foundation of human prosperity, but because it has no clear economic value, we too often treat it as infinite. Securing a sustainable future may require treating nature less like lottery winnings and more like a retirement account.

