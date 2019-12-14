Palantir lands another Pentagon contract

The Defense Department announced on Friday that it cinched a roughly $110 million contract with Palantir, the data-mining company founded by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: Palantir already holds more than $1.5 billion in federal government contracts — just over $1 billion of which was with the Defense Department, as of August. The company, founded in 2004, has partnered closely with the agency since its inception, when it reportedly worked on projects in Afghanistan and Iraq.