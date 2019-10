At least 71 people died Thursday after a cooking stove onboard a train in Pakistan exploded and engulfed multiple carriages in flames, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Train accidents have become frequent on the country's railways as a result of poor maintenance, corruption and lax safety standards. Pakistani officials recorded at least 80 accidents between July 2018 and July 2019.

Go deeper: Pakistan is harnessing Western media in the wake of the Kashmir crisis