The Oregon State House unanimously voted to require public schools to teach students about the Holocaust on Tuesday, now sending the legislation to the governor's desk, reports AP.

Why it matters: New polling data reveals that 1 in 5 American millennials do not know about the Holocaust, while anti-Semitic attacks have nearly quadrupled in K-12 schools, per AP. If the governor signs the bill, Oregon will become the 11th state to demand that schools include the historic event in their teachings.