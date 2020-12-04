OPEC+ does enough to lift the oil market for now

Crude prices are trading at nine-month highs after a protracted OPEC+ meeting ended with plans to just slightly boost output and fresh signs emerged of a potential Beltway deal on new stimulus.

Driving the news: OPEC+ yesterday avoided a breakdown that would have led to a large output boost in January.

That's helping move prices out of the rather narrow band where they've been stuck for almost six months, but they're still pretty low and hardly soaring.

While a months-old plan called for easing their joint production curbs by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, the new agreement calls for a smaller 500,000 bpd boost.

The group of OPEC, Russia and allied producers now plans monthly meetings starting in January, a packed schedule that reflects the uncertain path of the pandemic and vaccines.

Those monthly meetings will discuss moving production another 500,000 bpd.

Why it matters: The market movement is a proxy for wider optimism about a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, even as the virus is tragically raging right now.

"The market rallied to multi-month highs on demand expectations from the vaccine and stimulus, not from OPEC’s management of supply," Mizuho Securities analyst Robert Yawger said in a note.

Yes, but: The meeting outcome avoided what would have been a surprise decision to proceed with plans for a larger output boost, which would have put downward pressure on prices.

Goldman Sachs analysts, in a note, said the group avoided a "taper tantrum" with plans for the 500,000 bpd rise.

The intrigue: While rising prices are certainly welcome for the beleaguered U.S. shale patch, a Rystad Energy analyst said the plan for frequent OPEC+ meetings that could adjust output creates new hurdles, too.