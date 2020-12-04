Get the latest market trends in your inbox

OPEC+ does enough to lift the oil market for now

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crude prices are trading at nine-month highs after a protracted OPEC+ meeting ended with plans to just slightly boost output and fresh signs emerged of a potential Beltway deal on new stimulus.

Driving the news: OPEC+ yesterday avoided a breakdown that would have led to a large output boost in January.

  • That's helping move prices out of the rather narrow band where they've been stuck for almost six months, but they're still pretty low and hardly soaring.
  • While a months-old plan called for easing their joint production curbs by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, the new agreement calls for a smaller 500,000 bpd boost.
  • The group of OPEC, Russia and allied producers now plans monthly meetings starting in January, a packed schedule that reflects the uncertain path of the pandemic and vaccines.
  • Those monthly meetings will discuss moving production another 500,000 bpd.

Why it matters: The market movement is a proxy for wider optimism about a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, even as the virus is tragically raging right now.

  • "The market rallied to multi-month highs on demand expectations from the vaccine and stimulus, not from OPEC’s management of supply," Mizuho Securities analyst Robert Yawger said in a note.

Yes, but: The meeting outcome avoided what would have been a surprise decision to proceed with plans for a larger output boost, which would have put downward pressure on prices.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts, in a note, said the group avoided a "taper tantrum" with plans for the 500,000 bpd rise.

The intrigue: While rising prices are certainly welcome for the beleaguered U.S. shale patch, a Rystad Energy analyst said the plan for frequent OPEC+ meetings that could adjust output creates new hurdles, too.

  • "This development leaves U.S. shale producers and other market participants with less 'certainty' about OPEC+’ exact production targets going forward," Rystad's Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.
  • He also said: "The market euphoria will at some point soon likely fizzle out as the deal is not uniformly bullish, but rather “ok” given the demand and non-OPEC+ supply outlook."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

The fragile recovery

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of people receiving unemployment benefits is falling but remains remarkably high three weeks before pandemic assistance programs are set to expire. More than 1 million people a week are still filing for initial jobless claims, including nearly 300,000 applying for pandemic assistance.

By the numbers: As of Nov. 14, 20.2 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits of some kind, including more than 13.4 million on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs that were created as part of the CARES Act and end on Dec. 26.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The top candidates Biden is considering for key energy and climate roles

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has urged President-elect Joe Biden to nominate Mary Nichols, chair of California's air pollution regulator, to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: The reported push by Schumer could boost Nichol's chances of leading an agency that will play a pivotal role in Biden's vow to enact aggressive new climate policies — especially because the plan is likely to rest heavily on executive actions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay BrownFelix Salmon
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

U.S. economy adds 245,000 jobs in November as recovery slows

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy added 245,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.7% from 6.9%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market continues to recover even as coronavirus cases surge— though it's still millions of jobs short of the pre-pandemic level. The problem is that the rate of recovery is slowing significantly.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

