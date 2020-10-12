30 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil's chilly season

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices can't seem to reach escape velocity, spelling more pain for producers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to weigh on demand.

Why it matters: The chart above provides a glimpse at why prices remain too low to pull the U.S. sector — which is seeing rising bankruptcies — out of jeopardy.

  • It's from the Kansas City Fed's latest quarterly survey of producers in its district, which includes Wyoming, Oklahoma and Colorado.
  • It shows how the surveyed companies, on average, see prices staying below what they need for profitable new activity for a long time.
  • “District drilling and business activity rose slightly in Q3 from historic lows earlier this year, but revenues, employment, and capital expenditures continued to decline,” said Chad Wilkerson, an economist with the bank.

Driving the news: Prices have given up their modest gains last week and fell on Friday too.

As of this morning, WTI is trading slightly under $40-per-barrel, the range where it has basically been stuck since June, while the global benchmark Brent crude is off slightly to $42.22.

The big picture: Recent days have seen new supplies heading into the market, creating fresh downward pressure even as the pandemic rages, analysts say.

It's due to some Gulf of Mexico production coming back after Hurricane Delta, an industry strike ending in Norway, and production resuming in a key Libyan field.

The bottom line: CFRA equity analyst, quoted in the Financial Times, notes prices have only moved from "awful to mediocre,” which leaves many U.S. shale companies "simply skirting break-even."

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get a COVID vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL's scheduling puzzle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Israeli cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan —  and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

