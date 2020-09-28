48 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil trading heavyweight forms renewables arm

The Trafigura Group, a giant trader of oil and other commodities, is forming a new company to invest in renewables and energy storage projects worldwide.

Driving the news: Nala Renewables is a joint venture with the fund manager IFM Investors. They hope to develop 2 gigawatts worth of projects over the next five years.

Why it matters: "As the world shifts away from fossil fuels, big oil and gas traders are starting to reposition their businesses and are looking to invest in more sustainable energy sources," notes the Financial Times, which first reported the move.

  • It's hardly just traders. Huge drilling services companies like Schlumberger have been launching new clean energy divisions and investments.

How it works: The new company will look to build and operate renewables projects in markets where Trafigura is already active, notably Europe, Asia and some emerging markets, they said.

  • The joint venture will also develop projects next to Trafigura's holdings in mining, port and infrastructure in order to directly provide some of them renewable power, the announcement states.

Facebook's rules for what people can say on the world's largest social network have been a long-term headache for the company, but now it faces similar troubles on the internal network its own staff uses.

Driving the news: As political arguments on Facebook's employee discussion boards have grown more heated and divisive, the company ordered new restrictions on the forums earlier this month, which run on Facebook's Workplace platform.

Amy Coney Barrett's likely ascension to the Supreme Court would affect climate policy beyond shoving the court rightward in the abstract.

Why it matters: If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, his regulations and potential new climate laws would face litigation that could reach the high court.

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 33,138,963 — Total deaths: 998,380 — Total recoveries: 22,953,639Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,116,455 — Total deaths: 204,762 — Total recoveries: 2,766,280 — Total tests: 101,298,794Map.
  3. States: 3 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week
  4. Health: The childless vaccine — Why kids get less severe coronavirus infections.
  5. World: India the second country after U.S. to hit 6 million cases
