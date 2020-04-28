39 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Tankers idling off California coast illustrate global oil glut

Ben Geman

Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney, U.S. Coast Guard

Oil tankers are parked off the California coast instead of unloading — a stark sign of the global glut now that demand has collapsed and storage is filling up.

Driving the news: There are 20 oil tankers anchored off southern California ports, with 15 that may remain for an unknown and extended period, while five are slated to offload in the next several days.

  • That's according to Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which operates vessel traffic in the region on behalf of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The big picture: "About three dozen massive oil tankers are anchored from Los Angeles and Long Beach up to San Francisco Bay, turning into floating storage for crude oil that is in short demand because of the coronavirus," NPR reports.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Ursula Perano

Colorado and Nevada join Western states in coronavirus reopening pact

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Photo: Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Monday that their states will join California, Oregon and Washington in their pact to work jointly in gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions.

The big picture: There are now three groups of states taking a regional approach to reopening their economies. "COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries, and it will take every level of government working together to get the upper hand on this virus," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

