28 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil stakes of Trump vs. Biden

Reproduced from Rapidan Energy Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. oil production is in a steep decline, but one question is how much November's elections will affect how much it does — or doesn't — bounce back.

Why it matters: The powerful price and demand headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic are creating a financial crisis in the oil patch.

  • The fallout will be continuing come November, which will bring a choice between candidates with hugely different energy and climate policy plans.
  • Joe Biden is vowing new steps to stem heat-trapping emissions and accelerate the transition to cleaner fuels and power sources, while President Trump opposes climate regulations and curbs on fossil fuel development.

The big picture: Under the base case of an analysis by Rapidan Energy Group, the "near-term macroeconomic risk remains skewed firmly toward longer, deeper economic weakness," but recovery awaits.

  • U.S. production is a million barrels per day lower by 2023 under Biden than Trump.

Yes, but: Under a weaker price and demand recovery forecast, the effect of Trump's policies compared to Biden's is much smaller.

  • "U.S. shale’s outlook under a weak macro environment differs negligibly under a Trump or Biden presidency," they note, citing the financial strain on the sector and problems accessing capital.
  • "Trump policies would do little to resurrect the sector while Biden policies would do little additional harm."

One level deeper: Rapidan analyzed market scenarios through 2023, and then grafted the policy overlay onto that outlook.

  • The base-case scenario sees Brent crude prices rebounding to the low-$50s in 2023 and a 10 million barrel per day recovery in demand.
  • But the weaker-recovery scenario sees prices only in the low-$40s in 2023 and a demand revival that's about 25% smaller than in the base case.

The intrigue: Under the base case, various Biden policies that act as a check on the amount of shale production levels include requiring stronger emissions controls, thwarting fossil fuel infrastructure, and allowing more Iranian barrels onto the market.

Go deeper

Scoop: Amazon's local podcast play

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon is looking to invest in localized podcast content, like news and sports, sources tell Axios. Sports content is top of mind as the company plans to buy up more TV rights and have adjacent audio content for users.

Why it matters: Amazon sees a strategic advantage in podcasts by leveraging Alexa voice tech to help users discover personalized content.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow21 mins ago - Economy & Business

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

From last night's episode:

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

A closer look at how colleges can reopen

The campus of Brown University. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Masks in class, sports on hold, dorm life without roommates and summer 2021 classes for some: Brown University President Christina Paxson tells "Axios on HBO" it's all in play as colleges consider whether and how to safely reopen campuses in the fall.

Why it matters: An extended shutdown of U.S. colleges and universities would leave nearly 20 million students and 3 million employees with an uncertain future, but premature reopenings without proper coronavirus safeguards could jeopardize lives and force more closings.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business