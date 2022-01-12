Sign up for our daily briefing

Oil production to keep surging under Biden

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: EIA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

U.S. crude oil production is projected to set a full-year record in 2023, the federal Energy Information Administration said in a new report.

Why it matters: The forecast in EIA's wider monthly outlook yesterday signals the recovery from the pandemic-fueled production collapse in 2020.

  • It also shows how oil-and-gas development is slated to remain robust even as the White House says it's aiming to reorient the economy around zero-carbon energy.

By the numbers: EIA sees annual U.S. production averaging 12.4 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2023, slightly ahead of 2019's 12.3 mbd average, though they don't see the peak of nearly 13 mbd reached in late 2019.

Yes, but: EIA monthly forecasts are a snapshot in time and bounce around based on variables like, say, the pace of pandemic recovery.

  • EIA's current 2023 forecast is based on oil prices that are actually well below today's levels.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Jan 10, 2022 - Energy & Environment

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021

Expand chart
Data: Rhodium Group; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Just-released data reveals the scope and details of U.S. carbon emissions increases as the economy rebounded from COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting how White House climate goals may slip out of reach absent major new policies.

Driving the news: America's emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases increased in 2021 compared to 2020, largely due to a jump in coal use, according to a new report from the climate consulting firm the Rhodium Group.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Neil Irwin
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)