1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Gas flaring persists in worrying climate sign

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from The World Bank; Chart: Axios Visuals

The burning of natural gas at oil production sites rose last year to its highest level since 2009, per newly released World Bank estimates based on satellite data.

Why it matters: Flaring the gas associated with oil production, rather than capturing it, emits lots of greenhouse gas emissions, even though the oil sector has made progress on a per-barrel basis.

The big picture: Flaring last year rose 3% over 2019 levels to 150 billion cubic meters, per the World Bank-led Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, which hopes to end "routine" flaring by 2030.

  • For a sense of scale, 150 bcm is equivalent to the total annual gas consumption of sub-Saharan Africa, the report notes.
  • The increase was largely driven by three countries: the U.S., Venezuela and Russia.

Threat level: "Gas flaring in fragile or conflict-affected countries increased from 2018 to 2019: in Syria by 35% and in Venezuela by 16%, although oil production was flat in Syria and declined by 40% in Venezuela," the report finds.

What's next: There were reasons to think that 2020 would see a reversal of 2019's rise even before the pandemic crisis really took hold.

  • The analysis notes that satellite data show decreases in many countries — including the U.S. — in the first quarter.

The bottom line: "While 2020 is likely to see a decline in global gas flaring, the data suggest that gas flaring continues to be a persistent problem, with solutions remaining difficult or uneconomic in certain countries," the report states.

Go deeper

Ben Geman
Jul 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Plugging abandoned oil and gas wells could be a jobs boon for the U.S.

Reproduced from Resources for the Future via IOGCC; Note: For estimated undocumented wells, average of low and high estimate was used for states that report a range; Chart: Axios Visuals

There's a lot of jobs potential if the federal government gets serious about plugging what could be as many as 3 million abandoned oil-and-gas wells nationwide, a new report from Resources for the Future and a Columbia University energy think tank concludes.

Why it matters: Abandoned wells can leak methane — a very potent planet-warming gas — and other pollutants. If it tackles 500,000 of those, this could mean up to 120,000 more jobs.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
Jul 20, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Chevron to acquire Noble Energy for $5 billion

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Chevron said Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Noble Energy, a large independent oil-and-gas producer, in a $5 billion all-stock transaction.

Why it matters: It will expand Chevron's footprint in the U.S. shale patch, where the company is competing with rival Exxon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

More women are top VC decision-makers, but parity is a long way off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There has been a sizable increase in the percentage of female decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, albeit nothing near parity, according to an Axios analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 12.4% of decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women, up from 9.65% in a similar study conducted in February 2019.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow