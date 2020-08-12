1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

EIA revises forecast to steeper crude production drop

Ben Geman
Data: EIA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

This week is bringing new snapshots of how hard the pandemic hit the U.S. oil patch earlier this year and the difficult path ahead, even as demand is now haltingly returning and prices have recovered somewhat.

Driving the news: The U.S. Energy Information Administration yesterday offered its latest downward revision of its domestic crude oil production forecast.

  • The agency cut its 2020 average by 370,000 barrels to 11.26 million barrels per day, a far cry from pre-pandemic analyses, graphed out above.
  • The most recent in a string of downward revisions comes largely because May's output collapse was steeper than initially thought, "indicating more extensive production curtailments than previously estimated."

Threat level: Nine more North American oil-and-gas producers and seven more oilfield services companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, per new reports from the law firm Haynes and Boone.

  • "It is reasonable to expect that a substantial number of producers will continue to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy even if oil prices recover over the next few months," the firm said.

What's next: A return to new drilling, but activity will remain at low levels for a while. "Unless WTI oil prices move towards $50 per barrel in the next few weeks, a rig activity rebound is unlikely before the first half of 2021,” Rystad Energy analyst Artem Abramov said in a note this week.

The big picture: Bloomberg points out that companies are figuring out ways to cut well costs even further, but that creates its own dilemmas.

  • "U.S. shale producers are at a crossroads as they find themselves more efficient than ever. They can keep drilling, and potentially dent oil prices, or use the money to pay down debt," it reports.

Ben Geman
Aug 11, 2020

Occidental's $8 billion perfect storm shows pressure on U.S. oil industry

A headquarters of Occidental Petroleum. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum, a huge U.S.-based oil producer, posted an $8.35 billion second-quarter loss Monday afternoon as it took huge write-downs on its asset values.

Why it matters: The whole industry is under pressure, but Occidental's problems are compounded by the additional debt it assumed when it beat out Chevron to acquire Anardarko in 2019.

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 20,388,408 — Total deaths: 743,599— Total recoveries: 12,616,973Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 5,150,590 — Total deaths: 164,681 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits — U.S. producer prices rose last month by the most since October 2018.
  4. Public health: America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
Fadel Allassan
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump congratulates QAnon conspiracy theorist on GOP runoff win

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted congratulations to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a vocal QAnon conspiracy theorist who won the Republican nomination in Georgia's deep-red 14th Congressional District runoff.

Why it matters: The president's approval illustrates how the once-fringe conspiracy theory has gained ground within the GOP. Greene is among the at least 11 GOP candidates for Congress who have openly supported or defended the QAnon movement or some of its tenets, per Axios' Jacob Knutson.

