The coronavirus pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Crude oil is trading at its lowest levels in over five months as new cases of COVID-19 are rising globally, a bearish sign for the recovery of petroleum demand.

Why it matters: The stalled (and now reversing) price recovery is ominous for the industry, including indebted U.S. producers that were struggling even before the crisis. This year has brought a slew of bankruptcies.

The big picture, via the Financial Times: "The gloomy start to the week came after Boris Johnson, UK prime minister, announced on Saturday tight national restrictions in England just days after Germany and France enacted similar measures."

What they're saying: “Near-term oil fundamentals will continue to deteriorate until the unprecedented rise in COVID infections is brought under control,” PVM broker Stephen Brennock tells Reuters.

What we're watching: Whether OPEC+ will revisit plans to further ease their joint supply curbs at the start of 2021.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day COVID case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third COVID wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow