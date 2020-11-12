Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

A vaccine won't rescue oil markets anytime soon

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A COVID-19 vaccine is "unlikely to ride to the rescue of the global oil market for some time," the International Energy Agency warned as they deepened their estimate of the pandemic's near-term effect on oil demand.

Why it matters: This morning's monthly oil market report is IEA's first analysis of where supply and demand is heading since Pfizer and BioNTech announced promising early results from its vaccine trials.

What they're saying: "[I]t is far too early to know how and when vaccines will allow normal life to resume. For now, our forecasts do not anticipate a significant impact in the first half of 2021," IEA said.

  • "Vaccines are unlikely to significantly boost demand until well into next year," they said.

Threat level: Surging caseloads and new lockdowns led IEA to increase their estimate for how much oil demand will fall this year.

  • IEA sees demand falling by 8.8 million barrels per day compared to 2019 levels, which is 400,000 barrels per day more than their prior monthly analysis (though revisions to past data also play a role).

What's next: Market watchers are looking to see whether OPEC+ will revisit plans to ease their joint supply curbs at the end of the year.

  • "With a COVID-19 vaccine unlikely to ride to the rescue of the global oil market for some time, the combination of weaker demand and rising oil supply provides a difficult backdrop to the meeting of OPEC+ countries due to take place on 1 December," IEA said.

Where it stands: "Talks between OPEC and its allies are zeroing in on a delay to next year’s planned oil-output increase of three to six months, according to several delegates," Bloomberg reports.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump eyes digital media empire to take on Fox News

Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

President Trump has told friends he wants to start a digital media company to clobber Fox News and undermine the conservative-friendly network, sources tell Axios.

The state of play: Some Trump advisers think Fox News made a mistake with an early call (seconded by AP) of President-elect Biden's win in Arizona. That enraged Trump, and gave him something tangible to use in his attacks on the network.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci: Working with the Trump administration has "been very stressful."
  2. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 infections as hospitalizations hit peak
  3. States: White House urges Iowa to tighten restrictions as COVID-19 surges
  4. World: EU purchases 200 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.
Kyle Daly
2 hours ago - Technology

Election reality fails to pop GOP's online filter bubble

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump administration's fight to question the election's outcome is providing a massive field test of the effectiveness of online echo chambers and filter bubbles.

The state of play: So far, the evidence from the Trump universe shows partisan delusion winning out over objective reality.

